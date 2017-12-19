Romelu Lukaku Treats Himself to Early Christmas Present After Fresh Scoring Run

After breaking his goal drought in his recent games, Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has decided to treat himself (well… his car) to a makeover.

The Belgian superstar has spent a considerable amount to have his luxury £250,000 Rolls Royce spray painted with the colours of his club.

Romelu Lukaku repaints £250,000 Rolls Royce in Man United colours after finding the net at West Brom #Brekko pic.twitter.com/vzMPHSujeJ — Ghetto Radio (@GhettoRadio895) December 19, 2017

Lukaku has scored in consecutive wins against Bournemouth and West Brom, ending his four-game run without a goal.

And he has since transformed his previous white and black motor, into red and black all over.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

This will certainly put him back in United fans’ good books after a series of disappointing performances in recent games.

It will have taken fans a lot to get over his notable absence of form against rivals Manchester City, where he squandered a huge chance to equalise in the dying minutes as United slumped to a 2-1 loss.

Just seen a photo of Romelu Lukaku's Rolls-Royce with its new club colours. Goes to show most footballers have very little taste — matt prestwich (@80LL0X) December 19, 2017

And he was the subject of ridicule from fans on social media after the former Everton star allegedly threw a bottle at Mikel Arteta.

Lukaku will be hoping to carry on his talent for scoring goals with Jose Mourinho's men facing Bristol City, Leicester and Burnley in their next three fixtures.