Sam Allardyce Explains Why Everton May Not Be Too Busy During the January Transfer Window

By 90Min
December 19, 2017

Sam Allardyce has moved to downplay reports of a busy January window for Everton - but reiterated his desire to bring a new striker to the club.

The Toffees jumped to ninth in the Premier League table after Monday's 3-1 triumph over Swansea City to continue their remarkable run since Allardyce took charge in late November.

Strikers Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Wayne Rooney were on target again for the hosts at Goodison Park, but Big Sam was quoted by Goal as he still stated that he wanted to bring a goalscorer in next month if he could find a suitable one.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Aside from that, however, the 63-year-old warned that next month's window may not be as hectic as some Blues fans would be hoping for.

He said: "We have around 30 pros, so we have a lot of young pros under 23 who are finding their way in the Premier League.

"They're frustrated about not playing enough and we have players injured who are coming back - Coleman, Barkley, Bolasie, Baines - that will make us so much better as a squad, players with Premier League experience.

"That's our 30th game this season so the quicker we get the squad into place, the more I can look at the market and see what we need.

"Another goalscorer, yes, but I'm very pleased with Dominic. Is there a striker good enough for Everton in January? If everyone gets fit we don't have to do too much in January."

Everton had to come from behind on Merseyside after Leroy Fer's 35th-minute opener stunned Allardyce's men, but Gylfi Sigurdsson's screamer sandwiched between Calvert-Lewin's shot and a Rooney penalty wrapped up the points for the home side.

Allardyce, though, added that, whilst pleased with the result, he was expecting more bravery on the ball from his stars next time out.

He said: "We changed in the second half with the way we pushed up to get in the game and then we put on Tom Davies. That got us in the game a bit more. You need a special player sometimes to pull something out of the game and that was Gylfi.

"It's a great three points considering how poorly we played in the first half. I think sometimes we play with some negativity, sideways and backwards too much. We put 10 balls back to our goalkeeper instead of being brave enough to go forward and put the ball in the right areas."

