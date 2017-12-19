Sky Pundit Labels Spurs Target Wilfried Zaha as 'Best Player' Outside of EPL Top 6

Jamie Redknapp has stated his belief revitalised Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha is the best footballer outside of the Premier League's top six clubs.

The player-turned-pundit took to his Daily Mail column to laud the impact that Zaha - and Palace boss Roy Hodgson - have had on turning the ailing club's fortunes around on the pitch.

The Eagles completed a remarkable 3-0 away win over Leicester City on Saturday and, in doing so, hauled themselves out of the bottom three for the first time during the 2017/18 campaign.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

And it is Zaha, who has struck four times in 12 league matches for Palace this term, that drew plenty of the plaudits from Redknapp from helping to steer the Londoners just above the drop zone ahead of the festive period.

Redknapp wrote: "Hodgson has got Palace well organised and has made them hard to beat. They are now unbeaten in seven, keeping clean sheets in three of those games.

"Even when Palace were rock bottom I maintained their squad was too talented to go down — particularly with Wilfried Zaha fit and firing.

With all this talk about @wilfriedzaha future. I would just like to speak for the fans in saying he is priceless! To sell him for 200mill wouldn’t be acceptable in our opinion @CEO4TAG @CPFC #cpfc — Charlie Trapp (@TrappCharlie) December 18, 2017

"Some of the things Zaha was doing on the ball at Leicester were unbelievable. He is the best player outside the big six clubs and it is vital Hodgson keeps hold of him next month."

Zaha's displays for the Croydon-based club have led to a number of other Premier League clubs to take more than a passing interest in his signature.

Man of the Match, @CPFC’s Wilfried Zaha

53 touches

14 dribbles, most in a PL game this season

25 passes

3 chances created

3 shots, 2 on target, 4th PL goal this season pic.twitter.com/riRZXThnuW — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 16, 2017

Palace's London rivals in Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been touted as potentially interested suitors, with reports on Monday and Tuesday alleging that Zaha could be prised away from Selhurst Park for around £25m in the January transfer window.

Hodgson, whose Palace team is unbeaten in the past seven games thanks to three wins and four draws, would be loathe to sell his star man to a rival club as he looks to keep the Eagles in England's top flight.

