Watford Star Richarlison Admits Life Is Getting Tougher in Premier League Despite Impressive Start

He has been one of the breakthrough stories of the season, but Brazilian winger Richarlison has confessed he has been finding it more difficult to make an impression recently.

As reported by Hertfordshire Mercury, the 20-year-old has noticed opposition teams making more of an effort to stop him in the last few games, but is insistent that he will still be able to pose a threat in the future.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, Richarlison said: "Teams are already marking me individually, they are putting two players there on my side.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

"Unfortunately it’s difficult, but I’m doing what I can.

"I’m facing them, I’m making assists, I’m trying to score my goals. I’ll keep working to keep bringing the results."

Both Richarlison and his Watford team started the season brilliantly, and after a 2-1 win over Arsenal in mid-October they rose as high as fourth in the table, with the Brazilian in particular catching the eye.

Another assist for Richarlison

5 goals 4 assists in 16 games.



Not bad for a 20 year old that only cost £11.5m, thats playing in a Watford side.



One of the signings of the season. pic.twitter.com/bSk2xibZeY — Shaun (@_ArsenalFc1886_) December 12, 2017

Since then their form has dropped dramatically, however, and they are now without a win in five games, their 1-4 home loss against Huddersfield the latest disappointing result.

Richarlison believes complacency could be one of the factors that has led to Watford's recent form.

He said: "I think it’s concentration. I think our team has dropped a little, not only up front, but also in the back.

"We have to play our game again like we were doing at the start of the league. We’ll fix this in training so that we can get other wins."

The Hornets will have opportunities to pick up points over the festive period, with two winnable looking home games against Leicester City and Swansea City following an away game with Brighton this weekend.

Fans will be hoping that the likes of Richarlison and fellow breakthrough star Abdoulaye Doucouré can get back to their early season form to stop Watford's alarming decline.