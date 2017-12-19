West Ham Boss David Moyes Boasts He Could Manage Any Team in the World & Wants to Prove it

West Ham manager David Moyes has risked the ridicule of neutrals everywhere by claiming he would be able to manage any team in the world.

The Scot is currently in charge of the Hammers after replacing Slaven Bilic in November, and has enjoyed a promising start to life in east London, recording victories over Chelsea and Stoke and also drawing with Arsenal.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Speaking after the impressive 3-0 win away at the Potters, Moyes said, as quoted by the BBC: "I think I'm capable of doing the job at any club in the world so I'm sure I can do it at West Ham.

"I have to come here and show I can do it. You have to come and show what you can do. Your reputation doesn't stand for anything. You have to come here and try to get up and show you're capable of doing the job."

Jamie McDonald/GettyImages

The cynics are sure to take issue with Moyes' comments, after flopping at Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland, but the 54-year-old will be buoyed by what he seen so far at the London Stadium under his guidance.

He clearly believes in his own abilities as a coach, and it would appear the West Ham players do so too, with notable improvements in several under-performing stars.

