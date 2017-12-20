Arsene Wenger Worried Over More Injuries Ahead of 'Demanding' Fixture List After Giroud Setback

By 90Min
December 20, 2017

Arsene Wenger is praying that his Arsenal squad suffers no more injuries ahead of the festive period after Olivier Giroud picked up a hamstring strain.

The striker limped off the field in the Gunners' 1-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final win over West Ham United on Tuesday to take the current unavailable list at the club to five senior stars.

Speaking to the BBC after his side edged their way into the last four of the cup competition, Wenger admitted that he could ill afford to lose anyone else before his team face 10 matches in the next 36 days.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The Frenchman said: "It is very demanding, especially because we already have a tough schedule behind us. We have to sit down and analyse what we can do.

"What is very worrying is when you start to lose players, like Giroud tonight. After, you cannot afford to lose another one. I have to look how I can manage the schedule.

"When you look at our fixtures in January and February, you cannot imagine we will always play with the same players in every game.

"Will I change from Premier League game to Premier League or only in the Carabao Cup? I don't know yet - I have to look at the fixtures to see what I do."

Wenger has been an advocate of the Premier League - and English football in general - following the rest of Europe's lead by enforcing a winter break to allow players to recharge their batteries after a gruelling opening half of the season.

The veteran manager is already without Aaron Ramsey (hamstring), Francis Coquelin (knock), Santo Cazorla (achilles) and the suspended Laurent Koscielny for the massive home clash with Liverpool on Friday, but now must make without Giroud as well.

The France international, who has struggled for regular game time this term, will likely miss the next few weeks depending on the severity of his strain against the Hammers.

