Bayern Munich will host Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in a DFB–Pokal match.

Dortmund is the reigning champion, having beaten Eintracht Frankfurt in last year's final. Bayern Munich is the most successful club in cup history, winners of 18 titles.

Dortmund is coming off a 2–1 win over Hoffenheim, with American star Christian Pulisic scoring a late winner. Bayern Munich beat VfB Stuttgart in its most recent match, 1–0.

See how to watch Wednesday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream: WatchESPN