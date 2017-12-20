This Brilliant Liverpool Throwback Reminds Everyone Why We All Love Sir Alex Ferguson So Much

By 90Min
December 20, 2017

Retired Manchester United manager sir Alex Ferguson was always known for some brilliant quotes. From selling a virus to Real Madrid, to coining the popular phrase 'squeaky bum time'; the Scotsman always had the ability to entertain.

And now, with Manchester City looking increasingly likely to win this year's Premier League, many are reminded how the side used to almost be irrelevant to the Red Devils. Instead, the most enticing rivalry came between United and Liverpool.

Ferguson always seemed to hate the Reds, who have failed to win a league title since 1990; and given sir Alex's way, they'd never win another:

"You must be bloody joking," he laughed, when interviewed back in 2007, asked if he would like to see the Anfield outfit win a title to keep competition going between themselves and United.


"Do I look as If I'm a masochist ready to cut myself ? How does relegation sound instead - bloody hell! 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"I enjoy winning at Anfield more than anywhere else. It's a historical thing and although Liverpool may be desperate to beat us we are desperate to win too - it's not a one way street this.


"Historically and geographically we are the two most successful clubs in this country, so really, what do you expect?"

As the Premier League table stands, United sit in second, with Liverpool in fourth. Although the Reds have spent much of the 21st century out of sight when it comes to winning the league, there has been a marked improvement (albeit slow) in their gradual climb up the table in recent years.

Perhaps over the next few, Ferguson's greatest fear might be realised.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters