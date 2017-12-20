How to Watch Bristol City vs. Manchester United: Carabao Cup Live Stream, Start Time

How to watch Bristol City vs. Manchester United in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals. 

By Stanley Kay
December 20, 2017

Bristol City will host Manchester United on Wednesday in a Carabao Cup quarterfinal match. 

Bristol City reached the quarterfinals by topping Crystal Palace 4–1, while Manchester United advanced with a 2–0 win over Swansea City.

Manchester United is coming off a 2–1 win over West Brom in Premier League play. The Red Devils are second in the league with 41 points, 11 behind leader Manchester City. 

Bristol City beat Nottingham Forest 2–1 in its most recent game. The club is in third in the Championship with 43 points. 

See how to watch Tuesday's game online below. 

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters