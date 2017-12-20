Bristol City will host Manchester United on Wednesday in a Carabao Cup quarterfinal match.

Bristol City reached the quarterfinals by topping Crystal Palace 4–1, while Manchester United advanced with a 2–0 win over Swansea City.

Manchester United is coming off a 2–1 win over West Brom in Premier League play. The Red Devils are second in the league with 41 points, 11 behind leader Manchester City.

Bristol City beat Nottingham Forest 2–1 in its most recent game. The club is in third in the Championship with 43 points.

See how to watch Tuesday's game online below.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN