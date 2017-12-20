Everton Preparing to Battle for Steven N'Zonzi & Offer Theo Walcott Escape Route From the Emirates

Everton manager Sam Allardyce seems set for a busy January transfer period if reports are to be believed. The former England boss is set to be handed significant funds in order to continue his impressive start at Goodison Park, and intends on signing Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi as well as Arsenal wideman Theo Walcott.

The Toffees are unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches - drawing one (against Liverpool) and winning the other four. Allardyce has come in and had an immediate impact, as expected. And the Everton hierarchy are keen to see that form continue.

According to the Mirror, in order to facilitate their continued rise up the table, Allardyce will look to sign want away Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi, as well as out of favour Arsenal winger Arsenal Walcott.

N'Zonzi - who Allardyce signed for Blackburn from Amiens back in 2009 - has fallen out with Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo and is highly expected to leave the club in January.

Although Arsenal and West Ham are also in for the Frenchman, Everton are keen to beat both London clubs by signing N'Zonzi on loan, with a view for a permanent deal in the summer.

As for Walcott, the 28-year-old is yet to start a Premier League game this season under Arsene Wenger, and is very much on the fringes of the Arsenal squad.

Should he make the switch to Goodison Park, Everton will have the pace in attack that left them when Romelu Lukaku signed for Manchester United in the summer; something seen as a priority for the upcoming transfer window.