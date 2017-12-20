Gabriel Jesus Reportedly Agrees Bumper New Man City Contract to Be Confirmed in 2018

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has reportedly agreed a bumper new contract with the club that promises to more than double his existing wages and tie him down until 2023.

According to Goal.com, the 20-year-old is set to pocket in the region of £150,000-per-week from his new deal, with various bonuses set to inflate his pay packet even more. The report notes that official confirmation is expected at some point in the New Year.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

It is said that City have generally been 'keen' to secure new contracts for all their top assets before the World Cup in Russia. And Jesus seems to be part of that despite only formally arriving from Palmeiras in January of this year.

Jesus will star for Brazil at the tournament and his profile, having already set the Premier League alight in 11 months, could well and truly explode with a strong showing for the Selecao.

He forms part of a deadly Brazilian attacking unit alongside Neymar and Philippe Coutinho and Brazil are one of the favourites to lift a record sixth World Cup trophy.

VANDERLEI ALMEIDA/GettyImages

For City, Jesus has scored eight time in 16 Premier League goals so far this season, as well as two in the Champions League. Only Raheem Sterling (15) and Sergio Aguero (13) have netted more often in a City shirt in all competitions.

Jesus remains one of the youngest in the City squad, with Tosin Adarabioyo, Brahim Diaz and Phil Foden the only younger players to start a game this season.