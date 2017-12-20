Jurgen Klopp Gives Fresh First-Team Injury Update Ahead of Pre-Christmas Arsenal Clash

By 90Min
December 20, 2017

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has shed some lift on the injury status of a number of first-team players ahead of their trip to the Emirates on Friday.

Creative midfielder Adam Lallana made his comeback against Bournemouth at the weekend to make just his second Premier League appearance of the season - marking the occasion with a yellow card just seconds after coming on.

"His return was impressive. 10 seconds until a yellow card?" Klopp said of Lallana, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo. "He's back, but he needs to collect minutes now. He is not ready for 3 games 90 mins in a row..."

The former Borussia Dortmund manager then spoke about the potential return of Joël Matip, as well as the availability of Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno.

"Daniel Sturridge is a little bit ill, but even he could be back," Klopp continued. "Joël Matip is positive. I’m not sure he’s ready for Arsenal but the games coming up, [I’m] pretty sure.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"Thank God we make the decisions and nobody else," Klopp added when discussing Moreno. For example, Moreno played a great season then we had Sevilla and people did not hesitate to say 'that's why you should have signed a new left back!

"Unfortunately Alberto is not even on the pitch. He needs a few weeks."

