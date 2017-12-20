Details of Kevin De Bruyne's new Manchester City contract have emerged, and the fine performances of the Belgian certainly haven't gone unnoticed at the Etihad Stadium this season.

The player has been deep in contract talks with the Man City hierarchy since the start of the season, and it appears that the 26-year-old could be set to sign his new deal as soon as January, once an agreement is reached on his image rights.

According to Goal, the contract will be paid out in Euros rather than Pound Sterling (which he is currently paid in). This is down to the decision by the United Kingdom to leave the European Union - which has resulted in the fall in valuation of the British currency.

The report claims that De Bruyne will earn a tidy £9m signing-on fee, which will be paid over the duration of his six year deal, and the only thing stopping the midfielder from signing today is the discussion over image rights. The club wish to own 100% of the player's image rights, and it is expected that the two parties will come to an agreement on £2m per year, which makes up 20% of De Bruyne's basic wage.

Details of Kevin De Bruyne's new Man City contract



Looks due to be signed in January 2018, and will be paid in Euros because of Brexit's effects on the Pound.



Can't say he hasn't earned it... pic.twitter.com/IR1Cd41V8D — Ben Davies (@BenDavies__) December 20, 2017

The new contract also contains bundles of bonuses for his performances, including specific amounts of money for winning various competitions - the most notable being the Champions League. A winner's medal for the European competition will land De Bruyne £1.2m.

Furthermore, if the playmaker appears in at least 60% of his team's matches each season, he will earn a further £1.2m per season, and a Ballon d'Or victory will bump his wage packet up by £650,000 per year (as well as a one time payment of £350,000).

Things are looking good for the Chelsea reject.