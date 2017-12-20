Manchester United Fans Stunned by Overpriced Sevilla Tickets for Champions League Clash

By 90Min
December 20, 2017

Manchester United fans are outraged at the prices of the tickets for their club's first-leg clash against Sevilla in the Champions League.

It was confirmed by the club (via Manchester Evening News) 2,450 tickets had been allocated in the away section priced at £89, while 200 more category one seats would cost £133.

The fee is a considerable price hike on what recent Premier League fans have had to pay, when travelling to Seville.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

In November, Liverpool fans were allocated tickets valued at £54 - which is the norm - while Leicester supporters paid £3 less.

As such, some United fans have issued a direct complaint to UEFA, with the Manchester United Supporters Trust taking the precedent with a statement.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"It is too early to know whether we can change this, but we are already in contact with both Manchester United and Football Supporters Europe (FSE), and will be lobbying UEFA and other other bodies who may be able to influence this exploitative pricing."

United fans are not the only set of supporters to have voiced concerns over such abhorrent pricing. Fans from other leagues have often made their feelings known during matches.

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

Last month, FC Bayern Munchen fans threw fake money onto the pitch against Anderlecht, before unfurling a banner in the last group stage match against Paris Saint-Germain.

United will play Sevilla in the first leg of the knockout stage at the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan in February, before completing the tie at Old Trafford two weeks later.

