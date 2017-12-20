Napoli Aren't the Only Team After Simone Verdi According to Bologna President

Bologna’s Simone Verdi has been heavily linked to a move to Napoli, though they aren’t the only team vying for his signature. Napoli remain as the main frontrunner for the 25-year-old, but Bologna’s President Joey Saputo has created an auction, by claiming that Napoli aren’t the only club after his player.

Verdi has shown already this season why he remains so sought-after, scoring five goals, along with four assists in Serie A. This impressive display from the Italian winger has stoked strong interests from Napoli, as well as the other clubs, according to Saputo.

Speaking about the attraction that Verdi has created, Saputo told sky (via Football Italia): “It’s not only Napoli, it’s great when the big teams want our players. It’s a difficult situation for us though, and we’ll have to make the right decisions.

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

“It’s a dossier [sporting director] Riccardo Bigon is working on, then we’ll make a decision."

With the transfer window nearing its reopening in January, Napoli have also been looking elsewhere around Serie A for a winger to compliment their impressive attacking unit. Last week it was reported that they were looking at the possibility of signing Sassuolo’s Domenico Berardi.

With their premature exit from this year’s Champions League group stage, Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri will be looking to strengthen his side as he prepares to go all out for the Scudetto.

However, according to Bologna president Saputo, the signing of Verdi is still at its early stages. He added: “Will he leave in January? I won’t say yes or no, we’d need to evaluate any offer.”