Newcastle Identify Championship-Based Jaap Stam as Potential Replacement for Rafa Benitez

Dubious reports have risen in Italy claiming that Newcastle United are preparing for Rafa Benitez’ departure and are willing to bring in Jaap Stam as his successor.

Benitez has come under a lot of scrutiny in recent weeks – with his side losing their eighth game in nine matches in the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Saturday afternoon.

According to reports from Italian outlet, Tutto Mercato Web, Newcastle are already preparing for life after Benitez, as it claims that they would want Jaap Stam to replace the Spaniard if he leaves.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The former Manchester Utd centre-back, Stam, has gained some admirers during his spell in charge at Reading. Last season he guided them to the Championship play-off final, and has a record of 39 wins in 79 games.

The Dutchman may have caught the eye during his time with the Royals, but he has no managerial experience in the Premier League and could be seen as a big risk if the Newcastle board were to bring him in.

Reports in Italy are suggesting #NUFC are preparing for Rafa Benitez to leave the club in the summer by sounding out Reading boss Jaap Stam as a potential replacement. https://t.co/qXQqmnd0p9 — The Chronicle (@ChronicleNUFC) December 20, 2017

Newcastle may be struggling for form as of late, but if there is anyone that can get them out of this mess then it is Rafa Benitez. And with there being a cloud of uncertainty regarding the future of Newcastle Football Club, it’s difficult to envisage Stam taking the Magpie’s hot seat anytime soon.

Newcastle - who sit 18th in the table - travel to West Ham on the weekend knowing that a win could take them out of the bottom three. Benitez will try and use all of his managerial experience to try and get the Magpies out of this dire straits and get the fans back on his side.

