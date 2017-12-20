No Way Jose! Man Utd Linked With Stunning £90m Move for Chelsea Star & Real Target Hazard

Manchester United have been linked with a sensational £90m move for Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard.

In a rumour that will have plenty of Chelsea fans spitting out their coffee as they laugh on Wednesday, The Sun has stunningly claimed that Jose Mourinho wants to be reunited with Hazard after the pair worked together at Stamford Bridge.

The report alleges that the Portuguese boss reckons he can pip Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid to Hazard's signature amid claims that the latter of those two are pressing on with a deal to lure him to Santiago Bernabeu next summer.

WILLIAM WEST/GettyImages

Hazard has been urged by Chelsea boss Antonio Conte to pen a new contract with the reigning Premier League champions, but some reports have understood that the Belgian flier is unwilling to do so.

That lack of desire to commit his future to the Blues has led to plenty of speculation over where Hazard's career now lies and United seem to think they can entice him to the north west of England.

The Sun appears to have forgotten that Mourinho and Hazard's relationship broke down during the former's second spell at the Chelsea helm over the massive fall-out from the Eva Caneiro situation on the opening day of the 2015/16 campaign.

That saga, which dragged on until March 2016 when Mourinho and Caneiro settled a court case over unlawful dismissal, contributed to Chelsea's horrendous form in the first half of that season and led to Mourinho's sacking in December 2015.

Regardless of that past misdemeanour, Chelsea would be dead against selling their prized asset to a title rival, and would much rather send Hazard to La Liga or Ligue 1 where he cannot do any damage against them in contests.

Remember the days when a certain Jose M. set the price for Eden Hazard: “£100m each leg.” #cfc #mufc pic.twitter.com/42laByRqvw — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) December 19, 2017

Real still believe that they can entice the 26-year-old away from west London, and seem to see Hazard as a ready made replacement for either Cristiano Ronaldo or Gareth Bale given their respective uncertain futures in Madrid.

Providing that Zinedine Zidane is still at the Real helm come next July, it's much more likely that Hazard would join Los Blancos than complete a shock switch to United.

