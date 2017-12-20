PHOTO: Leaked Chelsea Home Shirt for 2018/19 Features Return of Red Trim Rarely Seen Since 1990s

Chelsea look set to have red trim return to their home kit in 2018/19, with the club's rumoured shirt for next season leaked online by Footy Headlines.





The shirt will be the second from Nike and looks as though it will feature a number of similarities to the strip currently worn by Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante and the like.

Partial white and red horizontal stripes are expected to be added to the design, though.

Footy Headlines with an early look at the 2018/19 Chelsea home shirt.



Looks as though red trim (excluding Yokohama sponsor logo) will be returning on a home strip for only the third time since the mid 1990s. pic.twitter.com/ksqDb9V806 — Jamie Spencer (@jamiespencer155) December 20, 2017

Red trim (excluding the Yokohama logo) last featured on a Chelsea home shirt during the 2015/16 campaign. There was a red neck on the 2010/11 shirt, supplied by adidas. Prior to that, it was the 1994/95 campaign the last time that a Chelsea home shirt had any red in it.

Other rumoured leaks this month have suggested that yellow is set to return as the primary away colour as the club makes a break from the growing number of black shirts and white shirts seen in recent seasons.

LEAKED: Here's our #CFC home and away kit concepts for Chelsea's 2018-19 strips, as per leaked info from FH.



🔥 or 👎? pic.twitter.com/B8tDOeYaJS — Breathe Chelsea (@BreatheChels) December 17, 2017

Chelsea last wore a yellow away kit during the 2014/15 title winning campaign.