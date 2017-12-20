Real Madrid Line Up Huge Swap Deal to Steal Away Manchester United Target Dele Alli

Real Madrid look set to finalise their initial offer for Tottenham star Dele Alli as the January transfer window draws nearer.

Los Blancos are reportedly ready to offer Mateo Kovacic in their proposed deal with Spurs in order to ward off interest from the north London club's Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Notorious Spanish rumourmongers Don Balon claim that Real president Florentino Perez is planning to offload a number of players over the summer, with Kovacic being one of the players who doesn’t feature in the club's long-term plans.

The rumour-hungry Spanish outlet claim that the Croatian star could be offered in the deal - previously reported to be worth up to €200m - to smooth over the process with Tottenham.

Madrid have not looked like themselves this season, having let go of a number of attacking players this past summer, particularly feeling the losses of James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata. Karim Benzema has struggled for form and Gareth Bale can’t get a consistent run in the team due to injuries.

Alli's presence could revitalise what is an ageing and ailing front line (Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo both the wrong side of 30 and Gareth Bale having hamstrings like cold Blu Tack), particularly under the tutelage of Zinedine Zidane.

However, the Spurs youngster has yet to replicate the form which won him the Premier League's Young Player of the Year award last season, scoring just three times in the league and looking visibly frustrated with his sudden struggles on the field.