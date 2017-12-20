Report Claims Zinedine Zidane Will Block Neymar Move to Avoid Upsetting Los Blancos Dressing Room

By 90Min
December 20, 2017

Neymar will not complete a big money move to Real Madrid as Zinedine Zidane doesn't want to disrupt the status quo within the Los Blancos dressing room - if reports from Diario Gol are to be believed.

The Brazilian winger only recently completed his world record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, ditching Barcelona after four years in Catalonia for around £200m. Since arriving in the French capital, Neymar has been involved in 30 goals in just 19 appearances across all competitions.

Despite his outstanding form, the 25-year-old is understood to be unhappy in Paris and wants to secure a move back to La Liga. 

However, a move could be scuppered by Zidane if he insists that the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale would be upset by Neymar's arrival at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Should the Brazilian swap  Paris for Madrid, a number of first team stars would see their place in Zidane's first-team come under threat.

On top of that, fringe players like Borja Mayoral, Lucas Vázquez and Dani Ceballos could all be axed in an attempt to balance the books at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Neymar will be facing Real Madrid in the first knockout stage of the Champions League. The first-leg of the mouthwatering fixture will take place on Valentines Day in 2018, while the return leg in Paris is set for the beginning of March.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters