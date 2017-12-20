Report Claims Zinedine Zidane Will Block Neymar Move to Avoid Upsetting Los Blancos Dressing Room

Neymar will not complete a big money move to Real Madrid as Zinedine Zidane doesn't want to disrupt the status quo within the Los Blancos dressing room - if reports from Diario Gol are to be believed.

The Brazilian winger only recently completed his world record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, ditching Barcelona after four years in Catalonia for around £200m. Since arriving in the French capital, Neymar has been involved in 30 goals in just 19 appearances across all competitions.

Rivaldo: "Neymar to Real Madrid? You never know. He wanted to be the best and he has made the right choice in order to achieve that. In a Clasico there are no favorites because Madrid have shown they are able to win at Camp Nou and Barcelona know how to do that at the Bernabeu." — M•A•J (@UltraSuristic_) December 19, 2017

Despite his outstanding form, the 25-year-old is understood to be unhappy in Paris and wants to secure a move back to La Liga.

However, a move could be scuppered by Zidane if he insists that the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale would be upset by Neymar's arrival at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Should the Brazilian swap Paris for Madrid, a number of first team stars would see their place in Zidane's first-team come under threat.

On top of that, fringe players like Borja Mayoral, Lucas Vázquez and Dani Ceballos could all be axed in an attempt to balance the books at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Neymar will be facing Real Madrid in the first knockout stage of the Champions League. The first-leg of the mouthwatering fixture will take place on Valentines Day in 2018, while the return leg in Paris is set for the beginning of March.