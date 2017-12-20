REVEALED: The One Thing That Will Force Amanda Staveley to Walk Away From Newcastle Negotiations

By 90Min
December 20, 2017

Amanda Staveley is set to walk away from any potential Newcastle deal should manager Rafa Benitez not be involved with the club when (or if) her eventual purchasing of the Magpies finally goes through.

Newcastle are sliding down the table, having lost seven of their last eight Premier League matches, and the Toon, with Benitez at the helm, now find themselves in the familiar spot of the relegation zone - having been forced down into the Championship a year and a half ago.

However, according to The Times, despite this being Benitez's worst ever run in senior football, the Spaniard's job is as safe as ever, with Staveley adamant that the former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss remains in the job.

Her £300m bid for Newcastle came back in November, and many expected a deal between her and seller Mike Ashley to be wrapped up quickly - Staveley being the only person to actually table a bid for the club (which was aimed to be sold by Christmas).

Yet Ashley rejected the offer, in hope that a higher bid would eventually arrive. However, with time running out before the January transfer window, Newcastle fans and staff members alike all sit in angst, unsure of how this crucial stage of the season will unfold.

As the Magpies sweat over their league position, manager Benitez is desperate to be given any information about available funds ahead of the upcoming transfer window; something rather tricky to decide with the future of the club in such an uncertain state.

Newcastle travel to West Ham on Saturday in hope of cutting out their current poor form, and making their way back up the table.

