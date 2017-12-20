Watford Boss Marco Silva Discusses Possibility of Making Andre Carrillo's Loan Deal Permanent

December 20, 2017

Watford manager Marco Silva has discussed the prospect of on-loan Benfica attacker, Andre Carrillo, staying at the club beyond his current deal.

While the 26-year-old has proven his quality in the Premier League, Silva maintains that he needs to see a continued level of performance from the Peruvian before anything permanent gets sorted.

Speaking on the matter, the Portuguese manager has poured praise on Carrillo, admitting that he's already had a big impact at Vicarage Road:

"When he came here, he had a fantastic impact in our team, and in the Premier League – a lot of players and clubs don’t know him." Silva said, as per Watford Observer.


"We’ll see [if he can stay]. He’s not our player, but I’m sure we will do everything we can to keep him. He needs to prove himself until the end of the season, and then we’ll see what will happen."

While the Hornets boss wouldn't confirm anything of his future decision, Silva did hint that there is a real possibility that Carrillo's time at Watford would last beyond the season:

"He has fantastic skills, and he has proved his quality here and he wants to stay in the Premier League. He’s enjoying it in the Premier League, and he has everything to stay at a high level."

So far this season, Carrillo has featured in 16 Premier League appearances - not contributing too strongly to his side's goals, failing to score yet, and only registering one assist.

Saturday sees Watford travel to Brighton in a hunt to cut out their recent run of poor form. The Hornets have failed to win any of their last five fixtures.

