Jack Wilshere Insists He Wants to Remain at Arsenal

Jack Wilshere has insisted that he expects his Arsenal future to be sorted out before the end of the January transfer window.

By 90Min
December 21, 2017

Jack Wilshere has insisted that he expects his Arsenal future to be sorted out before the end of the January transfer window, admitting that he hopes to remain at the Emirates. 

The 25-year-old completed a full 90 minutes three times in just 10 days earlier this month, and finally looks to be approaching something like peak fitness after years of niggling injuries - and appears confident that his fitness will be enough to convince Arsene Wenger to extend his deal. 

He told Sky Sports: "I definitely want to be here. I'm enjoying my football and I love playing in the Premier League now and I want to help Arsenal get to where they should be. We just have to sort things out and I'm sure that will happen in the next couple of weeks and it will be sorted."

The England international also admitted that it felt good to be back on the pitch playing regularly, saying: "The biggest thing for any footballer, and even more so for me because of the games missed in the past, is that you are playing. Apart from that, there's small things to sort out but as long as I'm playing then I'm happy. I've missed too much football and I just want to be playing.

"I think I've proved to myself that I can play in the Premier League and I trust my body again and that I can affect games. I can have a positive effect on this team and then maybe we'll see if the England manager picks me.

"I'm just focused on the game on Friday, I'm in a good place mentally at the minute. I want to continue improving my form, affecting the team and help to get into the top four and challenge for trophies."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters