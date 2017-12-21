Jack Wilshere has insisted that he expects his Arsenal future to be sorted out before the end of the January transfer window, admitting that he hopes to remain at the Emirates.

The 25-year-old completed a full 90 minutes three times in just 10 days earlier this month, and finally looks to be approaching something like peak fitness after years of niggling injuries - and appears confident that his fitness will be enough to convince Arsene Wenger to extend his deal.

He told Sky Sports: "I definitely want to be here. I'm enjoying my football and I love playing in the Premier League now and I want to help Arsenal get to where they should be. We just have to sort things out and I'm sure that will happen in the next couple of weeks and it will be sorted."

The England international also admitted that it felt good to be back on the pitch playing regularly, saying: "The biggest thing for any footballer, and even more so for me because of the games missed in the past, is that you are playing. Apart from that, there's small things to sort out but as long as I'm playing then I'm happy. I've missed too much football and I just want to be playing.

"I think I've proved to myself that I can play in the Premier League and I trust my body again and that I can affect games. I can have a positive effect on this team and then maybe we'll see if the England manager picks me.

"I'm just focused on the game on Friday, I'm in a good place mentally at the minute. I want to continue improving my form, affecting the team and help to get into the top four and challenge for trophies."