Report: Arsenal May Trigger €20M Release Clause For Barcelona B Star Jose Arnaiz

Arsenal are reportedly giving serious consideration to trying to lure Jose Manuel Arnaiz away from Barcelona's B team.

By 90Min
December 21, 2017

Spanish news outlet Marca understands that the Gunners want to activate the €20m release clause fee in the attacker's contract due to the manner of his displays for La Blaugrana's reserve side this season.

Marca has claimed that, such is the interest being shown in Arnaiz by Arsenal, that the Premier League club could even attempt to fork over that sum of money during next month's transfer window.

Arnaiz has bagged six goals and four assists in 19 Segunda B matches so far this term, and his performances for Barca's B team led to first team head coach Ernesto Valverde to promote the forward to his senior side for the Copa del Rey two-legged affair against Real Murcia in October and November.

Arnaiz impressed in both of those showings as he notched a goal in each leg of the 8-0 aggregate victory, with his talents and quality earmarking him as a potential future Barca star.

Given Arsenal's history of prising Barcelona's youngsters away from Catalonia, it isn't surprising to see Arsene Wenger chance his hand by making a move for the 22-year-old.

Whether Valverde would loathe seeing Arnaiz leave or not is up for debate, but only the attacker could prevent himself from departing for the Emirates by potentially turning down their advances if his release clause fee is activated in January.

Wenger is on the lookout for new wingers and strikers due to a number of his first-team stars either coming to the end of their deals or wanting out of North London.

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are yet to commit their long-term futures to Arsenal as their contracts enter their final six months, while Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott are rumoured to be looking for moves away in the winter window due to a lack of game time this season.

