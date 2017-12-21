FanView: Looking Closer at the Chelsea Academy Star Who Has Taken Advantage of David Luiz's Omission

By 90Min
December 21, 2017

The great Dane is back. 

Having spent the past two years on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, Andreas Christensen has finally returned to Stamford Bridge and cemented his place in the heart of the Blues' defence. 

The defender performed impeccably while on loan in Germany, and his return has made him seem like a new signing for Antonio Conte's side. Christensen has started the past eight league matches for his side, playing alongside Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger in Conte's new-look 3-4-2-1 formation. 

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Christensen's inclusion in the squad has come about due to the omission of Brazilian David Luiz, who after falling out with manager Conte has not featured for the club in any of their recent games.

The 30-year-old, who is somewhat of a cult hero at the club, is said to be incredibly frustrated at his lack of game time and has demanded 'clear the air' talks with his boss or he will seek a move elsewhere. 

However, with the current form and longevity that Christensen can provide the club, given that he is only 21, Chelsea fans won't be as disappointed as they may previously have been should the Brazilian depart in January or next summer. 

Whereas Luiz is a character both on and off the pitch, Christensen possesses sublime composure and an immense ability to play the ball out from the back; Conte best hope that Pep Guardiola isn't watching. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

With Rudiger starting to settle in the Premier League and Azpilicueta quickly becoming the league's best centre-back after completing his transition from full-back, Chelsea look like they have found a defensive trio fit to compete for years to come. 

All three have developed such a strong understanding in a short space of time, and that connection between the three players is only going to improve. It reads badly for Luiz, who can't get a look in despite his apparent ability, but Conte won't shuffle around his back-line if they're performing consistently well. 

The club are regularly criticised for their loan policy, with over 20 players plying their trade for other sides this season. But if only a handful follow in Christensen's footsteps, then the system will be justified. 

