Goal Claim Man City Star Fernandinho Has Signed New Etihad Deal 'in Secret'

By 90Min
December 21, 2017

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has already put pen to paper on a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium, signing the deal in secret.

That's the claim made by Goal, whose sources tell them that the Brazilian has agreed to another year at the club, with the option of a further year after that.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

It is bound to make for relieving news for City fans, who adore Fernandinho and the contributions he makes to the team. The Brazilian is a key player for the Citizens and provides essential balance and discipline in a side inundated with attacking quality.

There has been concern that the 32-year-old would leave the club at the end of the season on a free transfer, but if Goal's sources are to be trusted, then supporters can breathe a huge sigh of relief.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk star is already thought to be playing under his new conditions, and an announcement of the news is expected in the coming weeks by the club.

He is one of a number of Etihad stars being targeted for a new deal at the moment - new contracts for Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus are in the pipeline, and midfield maestro David Silva has already signed a one-year extension.

