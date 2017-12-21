NUFC Fans United Claim PCP Capital Partners Have 'Serious Plans' for Newcastle in Fascinating Blog

Steve Hastie of NUFC's Fan's United has penned a new blog in attempts to rally fans behind manager Rafa Benitez as the club's ongoing takeover saga continues to unfold.





Fans are desperate for new ownership at the club, and as reported by NUFC Fans United, one of the groups who has allegedly had contact with Amanda Stavely's PCP Capital Partners.





Hastie's piece focuses minds on how important Rafa Benitez is in regard to getting the deal done and explains the big plans in place for the club after the deal reaches fruition.

When speaking about the club, Hastie noted the eagerness for a sale from owner Mike Ashley, with Amada Stavely's group being the frontrunners in getting a deal done, as he claimed: "Amanda Staveley and her team showed their hand quite early and not long after Ashley’s statement was released.

"Therefore they studiously conducted their due diligence and posted their offer after a full and forensic assessment of the club. And key to that valuation was the presence of Rafa Benitez."

The blog also highlighted how important Rafa Benitez has been in the process, with him being a favourite with both the fans and potential owners: "Newcastle United supporters aren’t stupid. They know a good a manager when they see one and so do PCP Capital Partners

"Indeed, in Rafa Benitez both see a world-class manager – one that they want to remain in place to realise the investment that is on the table."

The future of the boss is something that has been widely speculated, but Hastie believes that this will do nothing but hinder the progress of the club and that everyone should pull behind the boss.

It continued: "Wild speculation questioning Rafa’s commitment, ability or desire from whatever quarter is unhelpful at best and serves no purpose other than to destabilise proceedings at a time when everyone needs to be staying calm and pulling together.

"Supporters also know with certainty that PCP Capital Partners are the only show in town when it comes to a desire to purchase the football club. They should also know therefore that it was the presence of Rafa Benitez, his passion, his desire for success and his standing in the game that attracts them to consider investing in Newcastle United."

Stavely and her partners seem to have big plans for Newcastle and Rafa Benitez will be at the forefront with Hastie signalling at the idea that the Magpies may have immediate changes with regards to transfer, following a takeover.

"Our understanding is that PCP have serious plans for Newcastle United: a Newcastle United with Rafa Benitez at the helm. They want to realise those plans, have funds available that would bring continuous improvement to the playing squad over the next three transfer windows and beyond.

"They do not see relegation as a threat to those plans and indeed, those plans show that they and their investors are in this for the long haul. How do we know? Because we asked them!"

With the relationship between Mike Ashley and Newcastle United seemingly coming to an end, Stavely offers a fresh start for Rafa Benitez's side and a financial backing that the club is in dire need of, with Hastie concluding:





"Put simply, they are Ashley’s only hope if he seriously wants that clean break. Selling to someone who wants to take the club forward and provide the investment needed to take the club to that next level that he himself says he cannot provide is the way forward."