PHOTO: Happy Sami at Last! Juve Star Finally Given Modern Makeover in FIFA 18

Sami Khedira was left less-than-impressed by EA Sports back in September over his appearance in their critically-acclaimed FIFA 18 video game.

The Juventus star was an unhappy bunny due to the entertainment company not updating his look - complete with short hair do - despite Khedira not having his long, luscious locks for more than two years.

Hey @EASPORTSFIFA , I'm really glad you like my long hair... but I'm wearing it short for almost two years now... 🙄😄💇🏻‍♂ #FIFA18 #SK6 pic.twitter.com/0MHsBZk3Bp — Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) October 12, 2017

Thankfully, after a bit of playful banter with EA on Twitter, Khedira's Christmas came early after finally being given a makeover by the game's designers to his much more recent look:

The caption accompanying the Instagram image read: "I think I look a bit more realistic now, right? Thanks for fixing it @easportsfifa, and I promise you I'll never color it blond!"

That last sentence appears to be a sly dig at the likes of Neymar, Riyad Mahrez and Kylian Mbappe who have all dyed their hair blonde recently to give EA's in-game designers a bit of a headache.

Still, given how easy it is to put out patches for video games these days, those looks will be updated fairly soon too!

