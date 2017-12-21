Premier League Trio in Transfer Chase For Manchester United Goalkeeper

Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is at the centre of a transfer battle between three Premier League teams.

The 24-year-old Englishman is currently in the middle of his second loan spell at Aston Villa in the Championship.

But the ‘keeper, who is rated at around £5million, has the option in the agreement to cut short the loan spell if it would mean securing a permanent move in January.

According to the Mirror, West Ham, West Brom and Crystal Palace are all vying for Johnstone’s signature. All three teams have had pundits involved in long discussions about the goalkeeping position at their respective clubs.

West Brom are looking at Johnstone to add more competition for current No.1 Ben Foster, whilst West Ham are looking for a man to fill the void Joe Hart will leave once he returns to Manchester City at the end of the season.

Crystal Palace, the team most in need of a goalkeeper, will see Johnstone as a long-term investment, with Wayne Hennessey’s deal up next summer and 38-year-old Julian Speroni expected to make a retirement announcement within the next year or so.

Meanwhile, Villa boss Steve Bruce hasn't given up hope of turning Johnstone's temporary stay into a permanent one. Speaking to the Mirror, he said: "He’s a very, very good young goalkeeper and we’ll do our best to keep him.”

Johnstone was hailed as the man who rescued a point for Villa in the goalless draw with Millwall a fortnight ago, making eight saves in the match.