Liverpool's Alex Olxlade-Chamberlain has had a relatively slow start to his career at Anfield and has duly been criticized from all angles, but none are as hilariously honest and brutal about his lack of impact at the club as a select number of young Liverpool fans.

In a Christmas video released by the club, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Oxlade-Chamberlain visit St Pauls Junior School to surprise a number of unsuspecting pupils, and the results were simply incredible...you've just got to love the blunt nature of kids.

Coutinho earns the plaudits as a favorite player among most of the pupils, for reasons ranging from his skill and simply because he is 'handsome' - although one did point out that his pace needs a bit of work, to which he agreed.

While the Brazilian basked in the praise, Oxlade-Chamberlain was left to fend off some hilarious comments as to why he was not named among the list of favorite players at the club.

The deadly duo of Ned and Jake combined to leave the England international in no doubt as to what he needs to do to raise his chances of becoming one of their favorite players.

When the 24-year-old asked why he didn't hear his name among the Fab Four, Jake replied: "We still need to see you play.

Oxlade-Chamberlain said: "Yeah correct, so you can come to the manager with me as well," but just as he let his guard down, Ned piped up and said: "You need to get in the first team more."

"You're Coutinho, you're Firmino, [looking at Ox] I don't know who you are" pic.twitter.com/4oKHJQ3i1q — Matt Gibson (@mattgibson27) December 21, 2017

Laughter ensued as the kids held nothing back, leaving the midfielder to taken aback as to why kids in Merseyside were not too fond of him as he admitted when he did similar things with Arsenal, the kids loved him.

Although the 24-year-old has yet to receive praise from the club's younger supporter base, his performances in recent weeks have instilled a greater belief that he will thrive working under Jurgen Klopp, where he no doubts hopes to win the young fans over in the near future.