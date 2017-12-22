Antonio Conte Quashes Talk of Rumoured Eden Hazard Transfer to Manchester United

By 90Min
December 22, 2017

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has played down reports linking Eden Hazard with a move to Manchester United, insisting there are 'a lot of rumours' during this time of year.

According to reports, Jose Mourinho is eyeing up a potential reunion with the Belgian playmaker, with a reported £90m bid being prepared to lure the 26-year-old to Old Trafford in January once the transfer window reopens. 

Conte, however, is adamant that Hazard will remain at Stamford Bridge and is looking to make signings himself in order to bolster his squad.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

He said: "A difficult period is starting, especially for every player, for every coach. 

"In this period there are a lot of rumours. Some rumours are true, some are wrong. We must be ready to face this situation and I think the best way for me is don't read, don't read and only chat with the club and then try to improve our squad if this is possible."

Hazard has been in impressive form for the Blues this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists in the Premier League, with a further three goals in the Champions League, as Conte will be desperate to keep hold of his prized asset. 

Aside from Hazard, out-of-favour pair David Luiz and Kenedy have been linked with potential moves to Arsenal and Newcastle respectively, although Conte wants to focus on matters on the pitch during the hectic festive period. 

Conte continued, stating: "There are lots of rumours now. We must be ready to face these rumours. We must go game-by-game also because we have to play every three days.

"It's not right that these rumours disturb us. We have to leave these rumours and for sure my players are very clever to be focused on this period to play, go game-by-game and don’t listen to these rumours."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters