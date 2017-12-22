Antonio Conte Quashes Talk of Rumoured Eden Hazard Transfer to Manchester United

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has played down reports linking Eden Hazard with a move to Manchester United, insisting there are 'a lot of rumours' during this time of year.

According to reports, Jose Mourinho is eyeing up a potential reunion with the Belgian playmaker, with a reported £90m bid being prepared to lure the 26-year-old to Old Trafford in January once the transfer window reopens.

Conte, however, is adamant that Hazard will remain at Stamford Bridge and is looking to make signings himself in order to bolster his squad.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

He said: "A difficult period is starting, especially for every player, for every coach.

"In this period there are a lot of rumours. Some rumours are true, some are wrong. We must be ready to face this situation and I think the best way for me is don't read, don't read and only chat with the club and then try to improve our squad if this is possible."

Hazard has been in impressive form for the Blues this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists in the Premier League, with a further three goals in the Champions League, as Conte will be desperate to keep hold of his prized asset.

Eden Hazard: Has completed more dribbles (52) than any other Premier League player this season pic.twitter.com/4kGMzFbCsP — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 5, 2017

Aside from Hazard, out-of-favour pair David Luiz and Kenedy have been linked with potential moves to Arsenal and Newcastle respectively, although Conte wants to focus on matters on the pitch during the hectic festive period.

Conte continued, stating: "There are lots of rumours now. We must be ready to face these rumours. We must go game-by-game also because we have to play every three days.

"It's not right that these rumours disturb us. We have to leave these rumours and for sure my players are very clever to be focused on this period to play, go game-by-game and don’t listen to these rumours."