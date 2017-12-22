The points were shared at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal and Liverpool drew 3-3 in an entertaining game in the capital.

Liverpool blew a two-goal cushion provided by Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah as Arsenal turned the game on its head thanks to three goals in five second-half minutes thanks to Alexis Sanchez, Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil, before Roberto Firmino's strike 20 minutes from time meant both sides left with a point, when they both felt it should've been three.

Both sides started the encounter very evenly as they looked to start on the front foot and take the game to one another, with a wayward Philippe Coutinho strike from distance the solitary effort on goal in the opening 15 minutes.

Jurgen Klopp's side soon tested Petr Cech with a Roberto Firmino header that was pushed away by the veteran goalkeeper, before heading wide another opportunity moments later as the Reds began to turn possession into pressure.

Liverpool's possession soon told and took the lead midway through the half. Mohamed Salah found himself one on one against Laurent Koscielny. The Egyptian's cross was deflected into the path of an onrushing Coutinho, who managed to deftly loop his header over Cech for his sixth Premier League goal of the season.

Arsene Wenger's side looked to regroup and stem the flow of Liverpool pressure as the game already appeared to be stretched which looked to suit the visitors.

Firmino continued to trouble the Arsenal defense and went close again, but his effort from the edge of the area just sailed narrowly over the bar as Klopp's side looked for more.

Liverpool controlled the first half and had a glorious chance to make it two. Koscielny's slip allowed Salah through, but couldn't beat Cech while Sadio Mane acrobatically fired over from the rebound.

Salah soon had another chance seconds later but missed his kick at the vital moment in what was the final moment of a half that was dominated by the visitors.

Arsenal began the second half with the impetus that their first half lacked, although Liverpool's threat on the counterattack was evident with Salah, but he couldn't squeeze his effort past Cech.

It was from another counter attack that the Klopp's side scored their deserved second. Firmino's cute through ball found Salah midway into Arsenal's half, before using substitute Shkodran Mustafi as a shield and curl his deflected effort past Cech for his 15th of the season.

Within a minute Arsenal found a way back into the game. Hector Bellerin's cross found Alexis Sanchez who got in ahead of Joe Gomez and stoop to head the ball past Simon Mignolet.

One soon become two at the Emirates and Arsenal found themselves level a minute later. Granit Xhaka was afforded too much space on the edge of the area, with the Swiss midfielder letting fly from distance. His effort was straight as Mignolet, but the Belgian failed to deal with the strike and Arsenal were level.

In a crazy opening to the second half, the Gunners soon found themselves ahead for the first time in the game. Mesut Ozil played a ball into Alexandre Lacazette, before laying the ball back to the German and dinking over an onrushing Mignolet to the delight of the north London crowd.

With the amount of attacking threat on the pitch however, more goals were inevitable and it was Klopp's side who scored again and leveled the game with 20 minutes remaining.

Emre Can threaded a pass through to Firmino, before his strike eventually found the back of the net as Cech failed to get a strong enough hand on the ball and prevent Liverpool from finding an equalizer.

The game was teetering on a knife-edge as both sides searched for the goal to take them ahead in what was an enthralling encounter between two sides built to score goals.

Both sides created half chances in the final 10 minutes of the game, before Martin Atkinson's whistle brought to an end a gripping game that finished all square.