Arsenal and Liverpool Fans Unite on Twitter as Jordan Henderson Goes Off Injured in 10 Minutes

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson went off injured before the 10-minute mark against Arsenal on Friday, and looks like it would take an extensive Twitter search to find a Liverpool fan who was disappointed.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The England international went down clutching his hamstring, and is likely to be out for the rest of the year, with James Milner coming on to replace him.

The social media reactions over the player's injury were not at all sympathetic, with many rejoicing after getting wind of the development.

Below are some of the best we could find: