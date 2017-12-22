Arsenal & Man City on Red Alert as West Brom Prepare to 'Listen to Offers' for Jonny Evans

By 90Min
December 22, 2017

Arsenal and Manchester City are on red alert after it became clear this week that top defensive target Jonny Evans could leave West Bromwich Albion in the coming weeks after failing to agree a new contract with the Baggies.


Both Arsenal and City were linked with the player ahead of the 2017/18 season, with West Brom refusing to sell for less than £30m, and reported interest from each has resurfaced once more as the January transfer window nears.

Evans only remained contracted to West Brom until the end of next season and his value has already begun to fall as it slowly nears its expiration.

According to BBC Sport, the Baggies will 'listen to offers', but it remains to be seen if any suitors will meet the £30m minimum asking price they had set in summer.

Speaking on the Evans situation, West Brom head coach Alan Pardew admitted that the club may have little choice in the matter. He also noted that it isn't simply financial motivation for the centre-back, with City and Arsenal able to offer him a route back to European football.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"I think you have to be realistic in these situations. Jonny is a top player, other clubs were interested in him in the summer. We know that and he knows that, we have to be intelligent and straightforward dealing with it," Pardew explained when asked this week.

"He is under contract for West Brom. He knows he can have those conversations [about a new deal] with us. We will give him the best deal we can possibly go to on the financial side and length of contract, but that might not be the whole thing with Jonny."

Both Arsenal and City are looking for defensive reinforcements in January. Evans has even been linked with a move back to old club Manchester United, but that seems the most unlikely.

