​Burnley Boss Sean Dyche Admits Surprise Over Length of James Tarkowski Ban

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has revealed his disappointment surrounding defender James Tarkowski being sentenced to a three-match ban following an off-the-ball incident with Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray.

The 25-year-old was pictured swinging his arm into the chest of the Seagulls frontman during their goalless Premier League draw at the Amex Stadium last weekend.

The Clarets accepted the FA's charge, however argued the punishment was excessive after revealing the centre-back had injured his hand before the incident, resulting in the need for surgery.

James Tarkowski has lost his appeal against an excessive ban, and will miss three games over the festive period.



Spurs (H)

Manchester United (A)

Huddersfield Town (A)



But the panel refused the lessen Tarkowski's ban, meaning he will now miss out on Burnley's trio of top-flight clashes with Tottenham, Manchester United and Huddersfield Town over the festive period.

"The reason we are a bit surprised is because you can clearly see Glenn Murray grab his hand", Dyche told his pre-match press conference, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"That hand has got five pins in it and a metal plate. I would suggest an action causes a reaction. We put that to the panel, but they decided that it should not be reduced.

"As I said, he should not react like that. But to get a three game ban for that is very disappointing."

disappointing."

Tarkowski has featured in every minute of his side's so-far surprisingly successful campaign, playing an integral role in the north-west side's climb up to sixth in the Premier League table.

The Manchester-born, Oldham Athletic academy graduate is expected to be available for selection once again when Liverpool visit Turf Moor on New Year's Day.