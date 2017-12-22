Chelsea have reportedly offered Thibaut Courtois a bumper new contract that will make him the highest paid goalkeeper in the world as the reigning Premier League champions look to tie down the giant Belgian's long-term Stamford Bridge future.

As of next week, Courtois will have just 18 months left on his current Chelsea contract and manager Antonio Conte recently expressed a desire to have a new deal signed before the World Cup.

Courtois has been heavily linked with Real Madrid in recent months. He has a young family based in Madrid from his previous time in the city with Atletico and has stated his intention to Spain at an unspecified point in the future.

The likelihood of a Bernabeu approach for Courtois even looked greater after Los Blancos appeared to give up on David de Gea, although the expected €25m capture of Athletic Bilbao stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the coming weeks could see all other goalkeeper pursuits end.

Either way, Chelsea need Courtois to commit and the Daily Telegraph has claimed that a deal worth in excess of £200,000-per-week, including bonuses, has been offered to the 25-year-old.

It is said that those terms would run until 2023 and eclipse the money that David de Gea, currently the world's best paid goalkeeper, earns at Manchester United. It would also more than double Courtois' existing pay packet, with Chelsea clearly very serious.

Courtois originally joined Chelsea from Genk in 2011, but it was 2014 before he made his debut for the club after spending three very successful years with Atletico.

During that time in Spain, he developed into one of the best goalkeepers in the world, won a Liga title, Copa del Rey, Europa League and played in the Champions League final.