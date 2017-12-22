Claude Puel Admits Defensive Pair Likely to Miss Manchester United Clash as Injuries Mount

Claude Puel spoke in Leicester City's pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday evening's clash against Manchester United.

Leicester come into the match in good form, having won four of their five Premier League matches, albeit succumbing to a defeat at the King Power Stadium at the hands of Crystal Palace.

"When I pick the team, it is to win every game and to have a good balance in the team. If we can look at all the squad [it is good]. I think everybody is all rotating their squads."

Puel cited Jamie Vardy's penchant for performing against the top sides in the league. This season, the striker already has six goals against Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Spurs and Manchester City.

"Of course, Jamie [Vardy] likes these games - to play against great teams - like all the players. He is a very important player for us. We play at home and, I hope of course, we can give our best against this fantastic team that will be in good form, with good players and a lot of quality on the pitch."

Leicester exited the Carabao Cup after losing on penalties to Pep Guardiola's side, while United suffered a shock defeat to Bristol City in injury time.

On injuries, Matty James and Robert Huth are still suffering from Achilles tendon and malleolar problems respectively, and Puel admitted that they are both unlikely to be ready for the game.

"We will see. For this game, they are not in a good match fitness. They have made progress and improved in the training sessions."

Despite two losses in their last four outings - to City and Bristol - the Red Devils remain in good form, having won five of their six league matches prior to the Manchester derby defeat - and the Frenchman fully acknowledged that.

"In general, his [Jose Mourinho] team are strong, powerful and they have technical players who are comfortable with the ball. They are complete players; they are technical, physical and mentally strong."

Leicester will have their work cut out for them after the defeat against Palace, against a United team with, statistically, the second best attack and joint best defence in the league.

The Foxes have been inconsistent at home, winning four and losing the same amount. United came out on top at Old Trafford in a routine win, thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini.