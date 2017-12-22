Fulham Boss Slavisa Jokanovic Admits Tottenham Target Ryan Sessegnon Could Leave in January Window

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has refused to rule out the possibility of long-term Tottenham Hotspur transfer target Ryan Sessegnon leaving the club in January.

The highly rated 17-year-old has continued to impress for the Championship outfit this term, and rumours have persistently surfaced surrounding a possible switch to north London for the youngster.

Thanks for your email and Christmas greetings @Jokanovic and the same to you and your family. P.S. Ryan Sessegnon isn't a defender, Johansen isn't a striker and we still miss Malone and Aluko! — DJH (@1966FFC) December 21, 2017

Reports suggested that Mauricio Pochettino's side had a £25m bid for the England Under-19 international rebuffed over the summer by the west Londoners, however, speculation is rife about a possible return of interest and a move across the capital this winter.

Fellow Premier League giants Manchester United are also said to be interested in the teenage sensation, who signed a new three-year deal with Fulham before the beginning of this season.

Sessegnon has been a regular for the Cottagers so far this campaign, appearing in every league fixture his side have competed in from the start.

Top scoring teenagers in the top four tiers this season (league):



5 - Tyler Roberts

5 - Eberechi Eze

4 - Ryan Sessegnon

3 - Kellan Gordon

3 - Dan Turner

3 - Mallik Wilks pic.twitter.com/gQXQ8akGyx — TheNinetyTwo (@TheNinetyTwo_) December 20, 2017

Within those, the left-back has netted four goals and provided two assists for his fellow teammates, as well as become the first 17-year-old since Spurs star Dele Alli to net a hat-trick, with the player notching a treble during his side's thrilling 5-4 victory over Sheffield United last month.

There is little surprise that Tottenham have once again shown interest in the Craven Cottage academy gradate, and despite remaining confident he will keep keep hold of his side's up-and-coming starlet, Jokanovic has admitted he does not hold full control over the defender's future.

Here's that Sess goal again in all its splendour 👀



Who could tire of watching this?! 😍 pic.twitter.com/NngYOpTXZD — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) December 13, 2017

“Yes [I am confident of keeping Sessegnon], if we want to be competitive we must keep our important players”, the Fulham boss told his press conference.

“All the questions are what the value of this player is, but myself, as a coach, I prefer to stay with the more important players for the competition that is ahead of us, but on the other side I can understand the business side too.

“In this moment, I am not thinking of being without him for the season, but it is not under my control.”