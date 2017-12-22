Fulham Boss Slavisa Jokanovic Admits Tottenham Target Ryan Sessegnon Could Leave in January Window

By 90Min
December 22, 2017

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has refused to rule out the possibility of long-term Tottenham Hotspur transfer target Ryan Sessegnon leaving the club in January. 

The highly rated 17-year-old has continued to impress for the Championship outfit this term, and rumours have persistently surfaced surrounding a possible switch to north London for the youngster. 

Reports suggested that Mauricio Pochettino's side had a £25m bid for the England Under-19 international rebuffed over the summer by the west Londoners, however, speculation is rife about a possible return of interest and a move across the capital this winter. 

Fellow Premier League giants Manchester United are also said to be interested in the teenage sensation, who signed a new three-year deal with Fulham before the beginning of this season. 

Sessegnon has been a regular for the Cottagers so far this campaign, appearing in every league fixture his side have competed in from the start. 

Within those, the left-back has netted four goals and provided two assists for his fellow teammates, as well as become the first 17-year-old since Spurs star Dele Alli to net a hat-trick, with the player notching a treble during his side's thrilling 5-4 victory over Sheffield United last month. 

There is little surprise that Tottenham have once again shown interest in the Craven Cottage academy gradate, and despite remaining confident he will keep keep hold of his side's up-and-coming starlet, Jokanovic has admitted he does not hold full control over the defender's future. 

“Yes [I am confident of keeping Sessegnon], if we want to be competitive we must keep our important players”, the Fulham boss told his press conference.

“All the questions are what the value of this player is, but myself, as a coach, I prefer to stay with the more important players for the competition that is ahead of us, but on the other side I can understand the business side too.

“In this moment, I am not thinking of being without him for the season, but it is not under my control.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters