Guardiola Admits He Doesn't Know if Silva Will Return This Weekend as He Gives Injury Updates

By 90Min
December 22, 2017

Pep Guardiola has said that he is unsure over whether or not David Silva will make a return for Manchester City against Bournemouth this weekend.

The Spaniard has missed City's last two games, despite being fit, with the club citing 'family issues' as the reason for his absence. Speaking to the media on Friday, ahead of the home clash versus the Cherries, Guardiola said that he does not know if Silva will be available.

"I don't know," was his reply after being asked if the player will return.

The manager also gave updates on the injured players in the squad, revealing that Vincent Kompany is much better and close to returning, but that Phil Foden is out with an ankle ligament injury and will be out for some time. John Stones was also said to be nearing a return.

“He [Kompany] is much better,” said the manager. “I think in the next days he will be ready. I don’t know if he will be ready for tomorrow. We have a final training session so, we will have to see.


“Foden is injured. It's not good. He will not be able to play [against Bournemouth]. We were lucky with Kevin De Bruyne against Spurs, with Phil we were not lucky...It’s a ligament. He’ll be out for a time."

Frederick Breedon/GettyImages

Upon being being quizzed over City's transfer plans for January, Guardiola added: "John Stones is coming back soon so we will decide.


"I’ve said many times: the winter market is difficult compared to the summer time."

City will host Bournemouth on Saturday and the manager will be hoping to do the double over the struggling side. A victory would take them another step closer to the title, and chances of an upset look very slim at the moment.

