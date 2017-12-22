Inter Consider Swap Deal for Roma Ace With Manchester United Target Joao Mario

Inter are reportedly plotting to land Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri and could be trying to swap him with flop Joao Mario.

The Nerazzurri are in need for a defender ahead of the second part of a competitive 2017/18 season and, according to Goal, they have set their eyes on the 23-year-old.

Palmieri has struggled with a knee injury since last May and has only recently made his return to Eusebio Di Francesco's first squad but could be keen on leaving in order to find more space to play.

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti has always been an admirer of the defender and has worked with him at Roma before leaving at the end of last year.

Since the Giallorossi seem to be more interested in keeping Aleksandar Kolarov, Goal suggests that he could be ready for a move to the Milan outfit on a loan that could be converted into a €28m-worth deal later on.

Inter, Juventus, Napoli and Roma are all neck and neck in the Serie A table this year and there's so much competition in the league that they need reinforcements if they aim at remaining in the top spots.

Goal also claims that the Nerazzurri could be considering swapping Emerson with Manchester United and Paris-St-Germain target Mario.

The Portuguese has struggled to impress at San Siro and rarely makes a start in Spalletti's squad so could be useful for a trade with Roma, where he would have more chances to shine ahead of the World Cup.

However, Inter director Walter Sabatini has often denied the club's intention to get rid of him and has, instead, often remarked his importance in Milan.

He told Sky Sport Italia: “As with all those who have to earn their place at the World Cup, Joao has some issues with the lack of playing time.





"We don’t want to lose him, so he and Luciano Spalletti will find common ground and they’ll work out what to do.

"He is our player and we want to keep him."