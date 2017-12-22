Italian Journalist Claims Liverpool Defensive Target Will Decide His Future This Week

By 90Min
December 22, 2017

Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij is set to make a decision on his future this coming weekend according to reports in Italy.

Italian football journalist Niccolo Ceccarini spoke to TuttoMercatto Radio on Thursday, revealing the Dutch defender, who is out of contract with Lazio in the summer, is currently evaluating his options amid interest from numerous teams, including Liverpool.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Caccarini claims that the 25-year-old defender will make a decision by Saturday with regards to which direction he will take moving forward, with numerous signs pointing towards an exit from the Roman outfit.

"By Saturday De Vrij will give his answer to Lazio," said Cacciarini. "The signs lead to pessimism, even if the player does not want to penalise Lazio, at the moment he is making his final reflection."

Although Liverpool have been long-term admirers of the Dutch defender, there are numerous clubs competing against the Merseysiders for De Vrij's signature, including Inter, Atletico Madrid, and Barcelona.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

De Vrij has been a mainstay in the Lazio lineup since joining the Italian side following his performances at the 2014 World Cup with the Netherlands national team. 


Throughout his time with Lazio, the Dutch defender has made a total of 90 appearances for I Biancocelesti, scoring six goals in that time and earning a reputation as one of the Serie A's top defensive talents.

