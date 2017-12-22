Juventus Winger Douglas Costa Claims Bianconeri Are at Same Level as Barcelona & Real Madrid

Douglas Costa believes that Juventus are not inferior to La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid and stand an equal chance of succeeding in Europe.

The Brazilian winger joined the Serie A reigning champions earlier this year, on a loan from Bayern Munich, while his move to the Bianconeri can be made permanent for fee of €40m at the end of the season.

Speaking ahead of Juventus' key league clash with Roma, Costa was also asked about the most eye-catching fixture of the European calender this weekend - El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

He told the club's website: "Juventus are really good and at the same level as Barcelona and Real Madrid, with some of the best players in the world".





"It is a fantastic club," he continued.

The Brazilian is making more and more appearances with the Italian outfit and seems to have established a good relationship with boss Massimiliano Allegri.

Despite seldom featuring him at the beginning of the season, the manager has grown confidence in him and now picks him up for the starting squad more frequently.

Costa commented on his recent performances by saying: "In recent months I have worked a lot on tactics and on defending to try to improve."

He added: "Serie A is very different to the Bundesliga and the Ukrainian league. I still have a lot to learn, but I'm optimistic.

"Every day that I spend here makes me understand more and more what it means to play for Juventus. I, [Federico] Bernardeschi, [Blaise] Matuidi and [Rodrigo] Bentancur have arrived this summer and have a lot to improve, we're working to grow tactically."