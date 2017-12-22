Lorenzo Insigne Hits Out at 'Disrespectful' Higuain & Believes Napoli Can Win Scudetto

Lorenzo Insigne has claimed to be angry with his former teammate Gonzalo Higuain for his exaggerated celebrations upon scoring the winner when Juventus beat Napoli last month.

The Italian has returned to playing - and scoring - after picking up a knee injury during Napoli's Serie A defeat to Juventus last month, which ruled him out for two matches.

However, his recent return to the first squad has been a positive one, as he scored the winner during Napoli's 1-0 Italian Cup game with Udinese.

Yet he still looked resentful about his side's defeat to Juventus, when the Azzurri succumbed at San Paolo Stadium due to Higuain's early goal.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Insigne claimed that he did not appreciate the Argentinian's celebrations after the goal: "He says he is our friend, sends us messages and then he celebrates in front of our faces?

"During the San Paolo match, I told him a few words in Naples' dialect and I think he understood... He mustn't feel free to disrespect us."

Insigne said to be confident about his team's chances in Serie A this year. Napoli, who are now back at the top of the table after slipping to the third place for a few weeks, could win the Scudetto for the first time since the years of Maradona.

#ForzaNapoli A post shared by Lorenzo Insigne (@insigne.official) on Dec 11, 2017 at 6:21am PST

The Italian told Gazzetta dello Sport: "I have dreamed to play at San Paolo wearing this jersey since I was a little boy - this is a good year to win the Scudetto."

However, while the dream to top the table is still alive, another one has died out a few weeks ago, when Napoli waved goodbye to their hopes to win the Champions League and were eliminated at the group stages.

Insigne is still not over the exclusion from the European tournament as he said: "We certainly did not want to get out of the competition so early. We made the mistake to underestimate Shakhtar Donetsk in our first encounter and paid for it."