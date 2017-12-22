Report: Man United Monitors Christian Pulisic, Keeps Interest in USA Star

USA star Christian Pulisic continues to garner interest from the world's top clubs.

By 90Min
December 22, 2017

Manchester United are "monitoring" Borussia Dortmund sensation Christian Pulisic, and could look to the United States star as an option to fill in as the playmaker/winger manager Jose Mourinho has been looking for since missing out on Ivan Perisic.

The need for such a player has led to recent rumoured interest in Bordeaux's Malcom and Willian, a former Mourinho favorite at Chelsea.

But, according to the Daily Mail, United maintaining a 'watching brief' on 19-year-old Pulisic, who has continued to impress this season after a remarkable rise so far in his career.

The Pennsylvania-born player has been a Dortmund regular since the age of 17 and is arguably already the best and most important player in the United States national team.

The report from the Mail even hints that new interest in Pulisic could trump existing interest in Mesut Ozil and Gareth Bale, with the American a much more long-term option.

He is said to also be attracting interest from Bayern Munich, a sure sign he would be a worthwhile target at Old Trafford, but would likely cost at least £35m.

Pulisic is current 'US Soccer Athlete of the Year' for 2017 after being awarded the prize last week. Former winners include Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey, but the Dortmund talent is the youngest recipient of the accolade to date.

United have had a handful of American players in the past. Tim Howard, another former winner of 'US Soccer Athlete of the Year' is the most notable example, with goalkeeper Paul Rachubka and defender Jonathan Spector also making appearances for the first-team.

Should United formalize their interest in Pulisic it has the potential to spell the end for Henrikh Mkhitaryan at Old Trafford, with the Armenian already linked with an exit less than two years after arriving in a £26m deal from Dortmund.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters