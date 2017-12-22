Manchester United are "monitoring" Borussia Dortmund sensation Christian Pulisic, and could look to the United States star as an option to fill in as the playmaker/winger manager Jose Mourinho has been looking for since missing out on Ivan Perisic.

The need for such a player has led to recent rumoured interest in Bordeaux's Malcom and Willian, a former Mourinho favorite at Chelsea.

But, according to the Daily Mail, United maintaining a 'watching brief' on 19-year-old Pulisic, who has continued to impress this season after a remarkable rise so far in his career.

The Pennsylvania-born player has been a Dortmund regular since the age of 17 and is arguably already the best and most important player in the United States national team.

The report from the Mail even hints that new interest in Pulisic could trump existing interest in Mesut Ozil and Gareth Bale, with the American a much more long-term option.

He is said to also be attracting interest from Bayern Munich, a sure sign he would be a worthwhile target at Old Trafford, but would likely cost at least £35m.

Pulisic is current 'US Soccer Athlete of the Year' for 2017 after being awarded the prize last week. Former winners include Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey, but the Dortmund talent is the youngest recipient of the accolade to date.

United have had a handful of American players in the past. Tim Howard, another former winner of 'US Soccer Athlete of the Year' is the most notable example, with goalkeeper Paul Rachubka and defender Jonathan Spector also making appearances for the first-team.

Should United formalize their interest in Pulisic it has the potential to spell the end for Henrikh Mkhitaryan at Old Trafford, with the Armenian already linked with an exit less than two years after arriving in a £26m deal from Dortmund.