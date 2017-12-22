Mario Balotelli might just be eyeing a January transfer and seems to favour a return to one of his former clubs above everything else.

The 27-year-old has shown some great form at OGC Nice this year and has scored 10 goals in 13 league games, but there are few certainties that he will remain in the Ligue 1.

In fact, he has released a series of interviews that seem to suggest that he's keen on leaving the French side during the winter transfer window.

Although many sides would be happy to take him, Balotelli looks to be in favor of a return to either Inter, Milan or Manchester City.

The Italian joined the Premier League title leaders back in 2010 and left after three years for his boyhood club, AC Milan.

Despite leaving the Manchester outfit among several controversies, Balotelli has recently claimed that he would love to return and play under Pep Guardiola's lead - even for free.

He said (via Sky Sports): "I love Manchester City. I love Manchester City fans. I love this Club. I would go back to City for free. For me, the year with Manchester City has been the best one of my life."

Although he admitted that his time there wasn't easy, he further highlighted the greatness of the Premier League outfit: "Honestly, at the beginning, it was difficult to live in Manchester, which is different from London, and I struggled a little bit.

"But speaking of football, Manchester City are amazing. I am very happy that they have been doing so well, and I hope they will go on to win the Premier League well in advance."

Following this interview, the Italian also spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport about choosing a new destination and could not rule out the option to return to either of the Milan clubs.

He said: "I was speaking to Ignazio Abate the other day because I wanted to go and pay my former teammates a visit at Milanello, and they were delighted, but general manager [Marco] Fassone made it clear that he didn't want the atmosphere of their training camp to be disturbed."

He also added more fuel to speculations by saying: "The Nerazzurri are a great club and I had a great time there. I was talking the other day with [sporting director Piero] Ausilio and I told him I'd love to go back, but it was just jovial."

The Italian was also recently linked to Serie A giants Napoli, but his wish to return to top-class teams won't be starting there either, as president Aurelio De Laurentiis does not seem to be interested in having him.

Balotelli commented: "From what I understood, it was the president who didn't want to take it any further. Everybody knows I would be delighted to go to Napoli."