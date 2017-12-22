Morgan Schneiderlin Reveals His Shock After Everton Fan Backlash Following Alleged Training Incident

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has insisted he is attempting to rebuild his relationship with the club's fans following what he perceived as a surprising backlash, after reports surfaced of a training ground incident earlier this season.

The 28-year-old was said to have been sent home from a session by then-caretaker boss David Unsworth for lack of effort, alongside fellow midfielder Kevin Mirallas.

Following the incident, the France international was dropped from the Toffees squad and received high levels of criticism from the Blues supporters, despite the player claiming the reports were untrue.

"Yeah, I'm trying to do [that], it was a thing coming out from nothing," the former Manchester United and Southampton ball-winner told Sky Sports when asked if he has attempted to recover his relationship with the Goodison Park faithful.

"I was surprised that this story came out because I didn't really do anything.

"It was the choice of the manager not to put me in the squad, it was not because I behaved bad or something. It was just a choice for him [Unsworth].

"For myself I was surprised but there will always be some people who are going to believe what they read in the press.

"My only thing is to show them on the pitch that I'm 100 per cent focused. I can assure everyone that I am focused, that I'm just thinking about Everton and to improve the results and myself everyday."

Since the appointment of Sam Allardyce, Schneiderlin has featured in every game for the Toffees, and will be hoping to continue that streak when they face the visit of Chelsea to Merseyside on Saturday lunchtime.

"It's a big game, but we have to embrace it," the Frenchman added.

"We know at Goodison we are a threat to everyone, so we have to set the tempo of the game, we have to cause them problems and then we will see."