Newcastle Ready to Listen to Offers for 5 Players Not in Rafa Benitez's Future Plans

Newcastle will be willing to offload five first-squad players in January to raise funds for strengthening the team.

It has been widely reported that Rafa Benitez is unhappy with the lack of investment he has received since sealing promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The Magpies are currently stuck in a torrid run of form, having lost eight of their last nine league matches, and have not won since the latter half of October - against Crystal Palace.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Despite spending £36m in the summer, Newcastle have been unable to kick on and find themselves in freefall in the table, currently sitting third from bottom. Former Nolberto Solano backed Benitez, weeks ago, by reverberating what the ex-Liverpool coach believed over limited funding.





Nevertheless, the Chronicle reports Newcastle will be willing to listen to offers for Henry Saivet, Mo Diame, Massadio Diarra, Jack Colback and Rolando Aarons.

Also claimed is the Spaniard wishes to bring in a striker and goalkeeper, as well as add to the depth at full-back.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Newcastle are currently engulfed in takeover rumours, with the possibility of the controversial Mike Ashley selling the club.

The Toon Army travel to London on Saturday to take on a West Ham side starting to hit form for the first time this season.