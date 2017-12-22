PHOTO: Alvaro Morata Takes to Twitter to Respond to Suspension Against Everton on Saturday

By 90Min
December 22, 2017

Alvaro Morata proved to be the hero for Chelsea in midweek, as his 91st minute winner in the 

2-1 win against Bournemouth booked Chelsea's place into the Carabao Cup semi-final, setting up a two-legged clash against London rivals Arsenal.

The Spaniard's night however was somewhat dampened by referee Lee Mason, who produced a yellow card for Morata following his over-zealous celebrations. 

It was his fifth of the season, meaning the 25-year-old is suspended for the away trip to Everton on Saturday. However, if the striker's social media activity is anything to go by, he didn't seem too upset about the caution. 

He dedicated his winner to his pregnant wife Alice Campello, with his message translating as: "What a thrill!!! You are the best thing in my life."

Morata will be a big loss for Chelsea on Saturday as the Spaniard has enjoyed a promising start to life at Stamford Bridge since his summer move from Real Madrid, scoring nine Premier League goals and providing four assists. 

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Antonio Conte must now plan for the tough trip to Goodison Park without his main forward and admits that his absence is a blow for his side.

Speaking afterwards, as quoted by The Metro, he said: "I must be honest, I didn't see this yellow card.

"He's a big loss for us, especially because we have to play a tough game against Everton. It's a pity. It's a pity. But we have to accept it. "

