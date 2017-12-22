PHOTO: Sami Khedira Responds as His Appearance Is Finally Updated on FIFA 18

Following the release of FIFA 18 on September 2, it is fair to say that a few of the world's biggest stars have been unimpressed with their appearance on the popular game, with midfielder Sami Khedira among them.

The German star tweeted his frustration after the game failed to capture a change in the style of his hair, despite him stating that he has had his current haircut for the past couple of seasons.

Hey @EASPORTSFIFA , I'm really glad you like my long hair... but I'm wearing it short for almost two years now... 🙄😄💇🏻‍♂ #FIFA18 #SK6 pic.twitter.com/0MHsBZk3Bp — Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) October 12, 2017

EA Sports have however responded to the Juventus star's gripe with the game and, in one of their recent updates, have rectified their mistake to update the hairstyle of the 30-year-old.

The gesture has not gone unnoticed by Khedira, who responded to the news of his update and looked pleased with the results.

I think I look quite realistic now, right? 😄 thanks for fixing it, @EASPORTSFIFA. And I promise you I'll never color it blond... 😉 #GoodJob #FIFA18 #SK6 pic.twitter.com/QUMedn0pYE — Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) December 21, 2017

Khedira has played a key role at the heart of Juventus' midfield this season, scoring three goals in Serie A this season, as the 'Old Lady' sit a point and place behind the leaders Napoli in the race for the Scudetto.

Next for Juventus is a tough clash against AS Roma on Saturday evening, hoping for a victory in order to stay in touch with the side from Naples as they try and win a seventh consecutive Serie A title.