Roy Hodgson Refuses to Confirm Whether Wilfried Zaha Will Stay at Crystal Palace in January

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has refused to confirm that midfield ace Wilfried Zaha will remain at the club past the end of the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has found inspired form of late, netting four goals this season and playing an instrumental role in the Eagles' current seven-game unbeaten stretch in the Premier League.





The Ivory Coast international's impressive displays have earned him interest from several of England's top sides, with Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur all said to be keen on capturing the Selhurst Park youth academy graduate in a deal worth around £40m over the winter.

Win ✅ Goal ✅ Clean sheet ✅ Amazing team performance to get the 3 points. Buzzing!!! 💪🏿 #CPFC #GodIsGreat pic.twitter.com/GdaXwomWXb — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) December 16, 2017

Palace fans will have hoped that boss Hodgson, who handed Zaha his international debut for England while the Three Lions' manager back in 2012, would have quashed and rumours or insisted the player would not be available for transfer next month.

However, instead the 70-year-old refused to make any assurances that their key man would still be with the club come the end of January, even though he would like him to stay.





"I don't think that as a manager you can ever give guarantees on anything,", the Croydon-born head coach told the Daily Mail.

It’s cute how the British press say “if only Zaha was this good every week” every week. #cpfc — Matt Webb (@doctordubbs) December 16, 2017

"It's a great credit to the club and Will Zaha that if there are rumours circulating that there are so called bigger clubs looking at him and maybe thinking of making a bid, we should be pleased about that because it means he's playing well.

"That's the way we are looking at it and if the day comes that when one of those rumours becomes the truth and there's a concrete situation, I will come to terms with it at that moment in time.

"If you ask if I want him to stay, then like the rest of Crystal Palace supporters of course I do. I'm happy to let the rumours abound.

"He's helping us win games and I've no doubt that will continue until the day when he can no longer do it for us. Like most Crystal Palace fans, I hope that's a long way off."

Zaha has been given the chance to feature amongst one of England's superpowers in the past, when he made the switch from south London to Manchester United back in 2013.

However, the 25-year-old's move last just two years, with three loan spells in between, following a less than impressive stint at Old Trafford.